Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have several matches announced for upcoming All Elite Wrestling events.

First, the ROH World Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho will be taking place in a “Ladder War” match.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite below:

* ROH World Championship Ladder War: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho

* Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party

Next, Mariah May will be defending her AEW Women’s World Championship at Battle Of The Belts XII on Saturday.

May and Anna Jay got into it on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which resulted in a match between the two being made official.

And finally, the Halloween week episode of AEW Dynamite that is being billed as “Fright Night” will see Swerve Strickland facing off against Shelton Benjamin in a singles match.

This show will be taking place on October 30th.