– TNA Wrestling wrapped up the April 10 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ with a big in-ring promo segment featuring Joe Hendry. The TNA World Champion spoke about having a rotator cuff injury and how the medical team have advised him not to compete at TNA Rebellion 2025. He then informed the fans that he told the medical team he will be competing, and he vowed to beat Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page and remain the TNA World Champion after TNA Rebellion 2025.

– Before TNA Rebellion 2025, however, Hendry will be in action one week prior. Hendry revealed in the same show-closing promo segment on 4/10 that he and TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich will be teaming up to take on Frankie Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard in mixed tag-team action in another new main event for TNA Unbreakable 2025 on April 17.

– Finally, before TNA Unbreakable and TNA Rebellion is an episode of TNA iMPACT on April 17. The following matches and segments are being advertised for the 4/17 show:

* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

* Jazmyn Nyx vs. Xia Brookside

* Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Luna

* What’s next for Cody Denaer?

* Elijah has a message ahead of TNA Rebellion