The lineups for this week’s WWE SmackDown and next week’s WWE Raw are starting to take shape.

During the August 18 episode of WWE Raw from Philadelphia, PA., it was announced that Rhea Ripley will go one-on-one against Roxanne Perez, while Kofi Kingston of The New Day will battle Penta in singles action.

Next week’s WWE Raw will air live from Birmingham, England on Monday, August 25, with a special start time of 3pm EST. / Noon PST. on Netflix.

Additionally, it was announced that John Cena will appear live on this coming Friday night’s live episode of WWE SmackDown from Ireland.

