WWE announced some updates to the lineup for the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event during this week’s episode of SmackDown.

During the January 17 episode of SmackDown, a Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens contract signing was announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25. Moderating the segment will be Shawn Michaels.

Also added to the 1/25 installment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, Texas is Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman was also announced for the show.

Previously announced for the show is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Additionally, WWE announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown. Scheduled for the January 24 episode of WWE SmackDown is Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns, as well as LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga.

