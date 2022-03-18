Impact Wrestling is holding their South Philly Showdown tapings tonight and tomorrow night from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the former ECW Arena. These tapings will air as upcoming Impact On AXS episodes.

Names backstage at tonight’s tapings include NJPW star Rocky Romero and ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin. Romero last worked for Impact in October 2021, but he also serves as the liaison between NJPW and other companies. Silkin often attends wrestling shows in the Philly area.

It was noted by Fightful Select that many talents are excited to work the former ECW Arena for the first time tonight.

Impact has announced the following matches for the tapings:

TONIGHT:

* Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz in a Street Fight

* The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design in a Lumberjack Match

SATURDAY NIGHT:

* PCO vs. Jonah

* The Bullet Club’s Jay White, Chris Bey, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. Honor No More’s Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent and Kenny King

Stay tuned for more from the Impact tapings. If you’re attending and would like to help with tonight’s tapings or Saturday’s tapings, please e-mail me.

