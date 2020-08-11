Matches For This Week’s NJPW Strong Revealed, ACH Returns, PJ Black Debuts

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing this week’s matchups for the NJPW Strong program, which will feature the return of indie sensation ACH and the debut of former WWE superstar PJ Black. Check out the full lineup below.
-Clark Connors/Jordan Clearwater versus Logan Riegel/Barrett Brown
-TJP/Alex Zayne/ACH versus Misterioso/Blake Christian/PJ Black
-David Finlay versus Tama Tonga New Japan Cup USA Semifinal
-Jeff Cobb versus KENTA New Japan Cup USA Semifinal
Check out the graphic for PJ Black’s debut and ACH’s return.
