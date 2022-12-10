AEW is airing a special four-match edition of “Dark: Elevation” today at 1pm ET on YouTube.

The matches feature talents who are competing at ROH Final Battle later today at 3pm ET beginning with the Zero Hour pre-show. You can click here for the current Final Battle card.

These Elevation matches were taped on Wednesday before AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas. Full spoilers can be found here. Below is the line-up for today’s special Elevation episode:

* Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shinno

* The Kingdom vs. Sal Muscott and Ativalu

* Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

