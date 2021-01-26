The WWE Superstar Spectacle event will air this morning at 9:30am ET via the WWE Network, and on Sony TV in India.

The event was taped at Tropicana Field last week to air in India as the company hopes to secure a weekly TV show in that country.

You can click here for full spoilers from the Superstar Spectacle tapings.

Stay tuned for updates from Superstar Spectacle. WWE has announced the following matches for today’s event:

* The New Day’s Xavier Woods and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E host a special Bhangra dance performance with The Street Profits

* WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Guru Raaj

* King Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky

* AJ Styles vs. Jeet Rama

* Sareena Sandhu and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Natalya

* Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher

* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Triple H and more

