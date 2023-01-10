Impact Wrestling has announced matches for Saturday’s post-Hard To Kill TV tapings, and meet & greets for the TV tapings and for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The pay-per-view and TV tapings will take place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Hard To Kill is currently sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday’s TV tapings.

Former WWE and Impact star Tara (fka Victoria) will be making a rare meet & greet appearance after Hard To Kill and before the TV tapings. There will also be a pre-Hard To Kill meet & greet with Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, and Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. The post-Hard To Kill meet & greet will feature Mike Bailey, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. The pre-TV tapings meet & greet will feature Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Taylor Wilde. The post-TV tapings meet & greet will feature Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz, Rhino and Heath.

The following matches have been announced for Saturday’s TV tapings:

* Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

* Dirty Dango vs. Steve Maclin

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

The current card for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view looks like this:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Impact X-Division Title Match

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

#1 Contender’s Four-Way

Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Angels vs. “Action” Mike Jackson

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka, Rosemary) vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw

