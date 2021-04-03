WWE has confirmed two more matches for Monday’s WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown that Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin will take place on RAW.

Corbin cut a promo on SmackDown and said he’s going to take McIntyre out for good, and then receive the promised WrestleMania 37 title shot from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. This past Monday’s RAW saw McIntyre help Lashley attack McIntyre, which was step one of Corbin taking Lashley up on his offer.

WWE has also confirmed Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match for RAW.

Lashley vs. Alexander comes after Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were kicked out of The Hurt Business earlier this week. Benjamin challenged Lashley to a match on this week’s RAW, but lost, and Alexander said he’s take what’s left of Lashley on the go-home show. Lashley ended up chasing Alexander away after the win over Benjamin.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s go-home RAW, along with a promo for the show:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match

* Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin

* The final RAW build for WrestleMania 37

