Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode, which was taped on Friday night from the NOW Arena near Chicago, before AEW Rampage hit the air. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Tonight’s show will feature Josh Woods and Tony Nese in tag team action, fresh off their win over Jordan Kross and Renny D on this week’s Elevation episode. They will face Brandon Gore and Storm Grayson. Private Party will also be back in action tonight, fresh off their win over Gore and JDX on this week’s Elevation. They will face GPA and Robert Anthony tonight.

The women’s division will be highlighted tonight by Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate, which comes right after Hart’s win over Alice Crowley on Monday’s Elevation. Serena Deeb will face Sierra tonight, one night after her win over Nikki Victory on Elevation. Marina Shafir will face Laynie Luck tonight, one night after she and Nyla Rose defeated Madison Rayne and Queen Aminata on Elevation.

Tonight’s Elevation main event will see ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defend against Ari Daivari. This will be Claudio’s first title defense since retaining over Dustin Rhodes on the August 26 Rampage. Since winning the title from Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor on July 23, he’s also retained over Konosuke Takeshita.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dark episode:

* Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate

* Private Party vs. GPA and Robert Anthony

* Marina Shafir vs. Laynie Luck

* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra

* Serpentico vs. Zack Clayton

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Brandon Gore and Storm Grayson

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Ari Daivari

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

