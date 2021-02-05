Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

Jake Atlas and August Grey will do battle in singles action for the first time. WWE noted that the winner will move one step closer to a match for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title, currently held by Santos Escobar.

Tonight’s show will also see The Bollywood Boyz in action with Ever-Rise, apparently in some sort of multi-man match. The two teams recently signed a truce and have now formed an alliance, as seen in the new promo video below.

Stay tuned for news from 205 Live. You can see the related clips for tonight’s show below:

.@JakeAtlas_ is locked in on his match with @AugustGreyWWE tonight on #205Live! Will he be victorious and move one step closer to the #CruiserweightTitle?

