The lineup for the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

During the WWE SummerSlam 2024 post-show on Peacock, new matches and segments were announced for the August 5, 2024 episode of WWE Raw from Baltimore, Maryland.

Announced for the 8/5 installment of the weekly three-hour red brand program, which once again airs live on SyFy this week, is Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Awesome Truth vs. A Town Down Under, New Day vs. AOP, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be live, and new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be live.

Previously announced for the show is Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville, The Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.

