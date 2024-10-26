The lineup for the final show before WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is beginning to take shape.

During the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, matches and segments were announced for next Friday’s installment of the show, which is the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 “go-home” show.

Scheduled for the November 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, which is a taped show from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York:

* Liv Morgan, Nia Jax Face-To-Face Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

* Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser & GUNTHER

* Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

WOW! NEXT WEEK IS GONNA COOK!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/npM7AV31eq — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 26, 2024