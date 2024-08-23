TNA Wrestling is stacking the deck for their final show leading up to their next pay-per-view event.

Coming out of the August 22 episode of TNA iMPACT, several matches and segments have been announced for next Thursday night’s “go-home” show for the TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view on August 30.

Scheduled for the two-hour program that takes place just 24 hours before the aforementioned PPV show are the following matches and segments:

* Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann (X-Division Title)

* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana

* Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers

* ABC vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something

* Hammerstone vs. Eric Young

* Ash By Elegance vs. Jordynne Grace (Match By Elegance)

* Nic Nemeth, Josh Alexander Final Face-Off

