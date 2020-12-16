The next two weeks of Impact Wrestling episodes will be holiday specials. Thus, the next new edition of the show will be on January 5th.

The promotion gave their fans something to look forward to heading into the next year as they announced matches for both their first episode of 2021 and Genesis a few days later.

Regarding the January 5th show, Sami Callihan will take on Eddie Edwards. On Tuesday’s show, Callihan ended up challenging Edwards after Edwards’ wife Alisha lost to Tenille Dashwood.

Finally, self-proclaimed TNA World Champion Moose will face Willie Mack in an I Quit match at Genesis on January 9th on Impact Plus. During Tuesday’s show, they had a brawl with the segment ending with Mack challenging him with the match and stipulation.