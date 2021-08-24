Three grudge matches have been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Paycom Center (recently re-named from the Chesapeake Energy Arena) in Oklahoma City, OK.

Next week’s RAW will be headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match.

This week’s RAW opened with new WWE United States Champion Damian Priest interrupting an in-ring promo by Lashley and MVP. Priest challenged Lashley to a fight and said he’s a coward if he didn’t accept. Lashley attacked Priest and they brawled until a singles match was made during a commercial break. That match ended in a DQ when Sheamus attacked Priest to get payback for his SummerSlam title loss. Priest was then double teamed until Drew McIntyre made the save, which set up a tag team match. Priest and McIntyre ended up getting the win after The All Mighty walked out on The Celtic Warrior.

Lashley and Sheamus later argued and almost came to blows backstage. The non-title match for next week was announced shortly after that.

John Morrison vs. The Miz is also official for next week’s RAW. As noted, this week’s post-SummerSlam RAW saw The Miz snap and turn on Morrison following a Moist TV segment with Logan Paul. You can click here for details, photos and videos on the turn segment.

Finally, Eva Marie vs. Doudrop will also take place next Monday night. This week’s RAW saw Eva attack Doudrop after weeks of tension between the two. You can click here for details, photos and videos on what happened to the Eva-Lution members.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s RAW.

