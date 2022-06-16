The Road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will continue next Wednesday night as AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI.

The final AEW participant for the Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be determined next Wednesday as Malakai Black takes on Penta Oscuro.

The winner of Black vs. Oscuro will advance to Forbidden Door to take on PAC, Miro, and the one NJPW competitor to be decided. The NJPW spot will be determined on the Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21 New Japan Road shows. The June 20 event will feature Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Clark Connors vs. Tomoaki Honma. The June 21 show will then feature Ishii or Kanemaru vs. Connors or Honma, with the winner joining the three AEW stars at Forbidden Door.

Next week’s Dynamite will also feature six-man action with The United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) taking on Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.

As noted at this link, this week’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite saw Ospreay defeat AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood in singles action. After the match, several members of The United Empire brawled with FTR, Romero and Trent, until Cassidy made his return to AEW’s flag-ship show from a shoulder injury. Cassidy faced off with Ospreay in the middle of the ring, and then it was announced that Cassidy will challenge for Ospreay’s IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door.

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite will be the go-home episode for Forbidden Door. For those who missed it, you can click here for the updated Forbidden Door card.

