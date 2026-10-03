WWE has started filling out the lineup for the final SmackDown before Money in the Bank, while also announcing a match for the following week’s show.

CM Punk will appear on the October 9 episode of SmackDown from Lafayette, Louisiana. Punk secured his place in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on September 25 by defeating Gunther and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat qualifier.

The final spot in the men’s field was claimed on the October 2 episode of WWE SmackDown by Kevin Owens, who defeated Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano. Owens pinned Gargano following a pop-up powerbomb after Randy Orton prevented Rhodes from breaking up the fall.

Punk most recently competed at WWE Worlds Collide, teaming with Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano for a victory over Dominik Mysterio, Omos and JD McDonagh.

Also announced for the October 9 SmackDown is a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, with Fatal Influence defending against Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley.

The match came together after Paxley failed to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Friday. Flair attempted to cheer her up afterward by revealing that she had secured the duo a championship opportunity for next week.

WWE has also announced an early match for the October 16 post-Money in the Bank edition of SmackDown from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Paige will go one-on-one with Nikki Bella in a rematch stemming from their ongoing rivalry. Nikki defeated Paige on the September 11 SmackDown after cheating to score a quick victory.

Their issues date back to SummerSlam in August, when The Bella Twins turned against Paige. With Brie Bella currently sidelined by a shoulder injury, the program has continued between Nikki and Paige.

The two crossed paths again on Friday’s show during a backstage segment involving interim WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green. Nikki reiterated that she intends to pursue Green’s championship before Paige arrived and challenged her to another match.

Paige told Nikki she would give her two weeks to prepare before punctuating the exchange with a slap, setting the stage for their October 16 showdown.

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