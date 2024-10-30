WWE has announced several new matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including a Hardcore Match featuring Jaida Parker facing off against Lola Vice with ECW Original Dawn Marie serving as the guest referee.

Additionally, Bubba Ray Dudley and Trick Williams will be facing off against Ethan Page & Ridge Holland.

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show will air on Wednesday night, as to not go head-to-head with the Presidential Election coverage.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE NXT below:

Hardcore Match:

Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice

Guest Referee: Dawn Marie

10-Woman Tag Team Match:

Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Kelani Jordan, and Jordynne Grace

Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

Francine and Rob Van Dam will be in attendance.