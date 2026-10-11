Two new matches have been announced for this week’s special three-hour edition of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media on Sunday to confirm that AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo will join forces to take on Samoa Joe and Tommaso Ciampa in tag-team action.

Also announced for the October 14 show is a women’s tag-team match featuring Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Persephone against Dani Luna and Hyan.

The additions come as AEW continues to finalize the lineup for Wednesday’s three-hour special, which will feature several Clockwork Carnage qualifying matches ahead of AEW WrestleDream.

Previously announced qualifying bouts include Ricochet vs. Ace Austin, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage, Adam Copeland vs. Josh Alexander, and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Hechicero. Allin’s championship will also be on the line.

Additionally, Mercedes Moné will team with Divine Dominion (Lena Kross and Megan Bayne) to face Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue, Julia Hart and Thekla) in six-woman tag-team action.

The Death Riders trio of Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd and Daniel Garcia will also square off against Don Callis Family representatives Mark Davis, Jake Doyle and Wardlow.

The special three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision broadcast takes place on Wednesday, October 14, from Cleveland, Ohio, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/14 for live AEW Dynamite and Collision Results coverage.