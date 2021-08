New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several matchups for their September 25th and September 26th NJPW STRONG event entitled, “Autumn Attack,” which takes place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas Fort Worth Texas. Check it out below.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH:

-Will Ospreay versus Karl Fredericks

-Fred Rosser versus Minoru Suzuki

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH:

-Tom Lawlor/Royce Isaacs versus Minoru Suzuki/Lance Archer

-Lio Rush versus Taiji Ishimori