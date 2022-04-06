New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing this week’s lineup for their AXS TV programming. Full details can be found below.

This week’s edition of NJPW on AXS sees an incredible featured match kick off New Japan Cup 2022 coverage!

From the first round of the cup, it’s champion vs champion when El Desperado faces Kazuchika Okada. The pride of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight and IWGP World Heavyweight Champions collide in what is an unmissable Budokan Hall main event!

Plus, catch #STRONGHEARTS representative CIMA as he faces TAKA Michinoku in first round action! It’s all coming up Thursday, 10/9c after IMPACT on AXS TV and Fight Network in select international markets!