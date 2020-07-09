Matt and Lisa Riddle Discuss Matt’s Affair On Latest Episode Of Bubba The Love Sponge

WWE superstar Matt Riddle and his wife Lisa Riddle were the latest guests on the Bubba The Love Sponge show to talk all things pro-wrestling. Towards the end of the interview, Bubba brought up Matts recent video statement addressing the sexual assault allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement, where the former NXT tag champion admitted to having an affair, but adamantly denied the assault accusations, and revealed that the woman he slept with has been stalking his family for some time.

Bubba commended Riddle’s wife Lisa for her handling of the situation. She replied, “I appreciate it so much. It means a lot. It’s been a whirlwind. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been through a lot together. I’m sure there’s gonna be more we’re gonna be through,” Lisa added after Matt additionally noted that they’ve been together for 11 years and have 3 kids together. ”

Riddle later added, “She’s one of the strongest women I know, because she has the ability to forgive and understand. And I have been honest with her. Some people are like, ‘oh, I’m proud of you.’ And I’m like, ‘I did the wrong thing and then I did the right thing.’ And then I was lucky enough to be with someone that’s strong enough.”

You can check out the episode here, although it is behind a paywall. (H/T and transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet)