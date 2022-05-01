Lisa Riddle announced today on Instagram that she and Matt Riddle are divorced.

In the statement, she noted the divorce paperwork was signed a month ago. She wrote the following:

“It’s been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that’s been by our side through all of this.”

Signs were there last year when Lisa responded to a post by Riddle where he noted he was loving his life while with Randy Orton in California. She responded by stating that Matt would say that since he packed up and moved away from his children.

She was also dragged into the allegations of sexual assault against Matt by Candy Cartwright in 2020 where Matt admitted to having an affair while denying the allegations.