Matt Camp recently opened up on the past issues between Roman Reigns and Matthew Riddle in WWE, which saw “The Original BRO” pen an apology letter to “The Tribal Chief” on advice from “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton.

During an episode of his new program, “The Wrestling Matt,” the former WWE broadcast team member spoke about how the company kept Riddle from the set of WWE’s The Bump when Roman Reigns appeared via video for one episode.

“[Roman] came on a year and a half later in August of 2021 because he had a partnership with Shady Rays, a sunglasses company, and he did the interview from a house that had an outdoor shower somewhere,” Camp began. “He was in full Roman mode. It had been a year. The funny part, a little side part of that show, is that Riddle was the in-studio guest and we 100% did not put Riddle on the set until Roman was gone and off the video screen. Just not going to mess with that.”

Camp continued, “Then Riddle went and said something dumb about Roman right after that in another interview. Right after that. I think that’s where he told the story about writing a letter to Roman, apologizing, and Randy [Orton] told him to do it. We made a point to keep Riddle…we would have those interactions where someone would be in studio and then they’d interact with the guest, whether they were in storyline or not, we’d have some fun stuff with that. We 100% kept Riddle off the set until the Roman interview was done, which was the right call.”

Check out the complete episode of “The Wrestling Matt” with Matt Camp via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.