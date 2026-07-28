Matt Cardona has opened up about his reaction to comments made by Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens regarding his pursuit of a WWE return.

Appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Cardona reflected on remarks Rhodes and Owens made during a June 2025 episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About?, where the two discussed Cardona’s self-proclaimed “Indy God” persona while suggesting he frequently talked about wanting to get back to WWE.

Cardona admitted the comments frustrated him at the time.

“Oh boy. Honestly, I was pissed! Because they made it seem that all I would say is I want to be back in WWE. Blah blah. I’d only talk about it when I’d be doing things like this, and you ask me a question. So it bothered me, but I’m over it now.”

While he acknowledged there was no ill intent behind the comments, Cardona said he was disappointed he didn’t have the opportunity to publicly share his perspective until after he had re-signed with WWE.

“Yes, it wasn’t malicious. I just did not appreciate that I didn’t get a chance to come on and tell my version until I got re-signed.”