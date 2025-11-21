What is the story with Matt Cardona and WWE?

Following his surprise WWE return in a losing effort in an opening round match in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament last Friday night on WWE SmackDown, the WWE future status of Zack Ryder continues to be a question mark.

On Friday, one week after his exciting, long-awaited WWE return appearance, Cardona surfaced via social media to give an update to his fans regarding his status.

“It’s been one week since I showed up on SmackDown,” Cardona’s post on his official Instagram page read. “I think I have milked the appearance as much as I can…haha. This business moves so fast. It doesn’t care what you did last week. What are you doing now…what are you doing NEXT?!”

The longtime pro wrestling veteran continued, thanking the fans for their role in helping create the “Ryder Resurrection” in 2025.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity I was given last week,” he wrote. “Thank you WWE. But most importantly, I have to thank the fans. You all caused the Ryder Revolution in 2011. In 2025, you caused the Ryder Resurrection! It’s unknown what’s next for Zack Ryder…but I am ALWAYZ READY. Woo Woo Woo…You Know It!”

He concluded the post with a plug for his new t-shirts available at WWE Shop as part of the temporary deal he signed with WWE on the night he returned on WWE SmackDown last Friday.

“Buy my shirts on WWE Shop,” Cardona wrote.

