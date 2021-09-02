IMPACT Wrestling star and current GCW world champion Matt Cardona revealed on Twitter yesterday that he has added a spinner to his GCW title, delivering on his promise to change the look of the belt shortly after he defeated Nick Gage for it at GCW Homecoming.

The title now resembles and pays tribute to John Cena’s WWE championship in the mid-2010s. Cardona writes, “Your time is up…MY time is NOW!” before releasing a short clip of the new belt in action. He later adds, “The champ is still here,” and “The same reason ya’ll can love me is the same reason ya’ll condemn me…”

Check it out below.