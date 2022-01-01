Pro-wrestling superstars Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green officially got married last night in Las Vegas, with a number of top stars from across the industry in attendance including Britt Baker, John Morrison, Taya Valkyire, Allysin Kay, Maria Kannelis, and Allie.

According to PW Insider, Maryse, Dolph Ziggler, and The Miz were in attendance as well. You can see photos of the event below.

I’ll love you forever…’cause you’re my forever hoeski. pic.twitter.com/YFQsvxdHhC — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 1, 2022

Congratulations to the happy couple from all of us here at Wrestling Headlines.