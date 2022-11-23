Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona has been added to their GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted event.

His opponent has yet to be announced for the show on December 16th at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Here is the updated card for the show that will air live on FITE+:

— Nick Gage (c) vs. Tony Deppen for the GCW World Championship.

— Joey Janela vs. Pagano.

— Masha Slamovich vs. Dark Sheik.

— Gringo Loco & Los Vipers vs. Arez, Komander & ASF.

PLUS: An appearance from El Hijo del Vikingo.

