Matt Cardona has arrived in the NWA as showed up after Trevor Murdoch successfully retained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship by beating Mike Knox in the main event of NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday night.

Post-match, Knox hit Murdoch with a low blow which upset Mick Foley, who called out Da Pope to make the save. However, Cardona attacked Da Pope. This led to Cardona getting in the ring with Knox to continue the attack on the champion.

Cardona held up the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

