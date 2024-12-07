Matt Cardona is being positioned as a key challenger for Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title at Final Battle 2024, following his appearances on ROH TV and AEW Rampage.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Cardona confronted Jericho after Jericho’s promo, where he made it clear that Cardona was lucky he hadn’t already punched him. The exchange escalated with some back-and-forth verbal sparring, but things turned physical when Jericho slapped Cardona, leading to a confrontation where Cardona eventually got taken down by Jericho.

Bryan Keith attacked Cardona, and Jericho finished the assault by whipping Cardona with his title belt.

Cardona has also been announced for the December 13 episode of AEW Rampage, which will be the Winter is Coming special.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

#ROH Champion Chris Jericho and his #ROHFinalBattle Challenger Matt Cardona face-off before their HUGE MATCH for the World Title on December 20th from the Hammerstein Ballroom! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@IAmJericho | @TheMattCardona | @BountyKeith | @RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/9s49m2IzwI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2024

