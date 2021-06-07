GCW’s Zombie Walk show took place Sunday in Atlantic City, New Jersey and during the event, Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance to attack Nick Gage.

Gage had just made a successful title defense against Jimmy Lloyd. Cardona dressed up in a black hooded robe and mask entered the ring staggering like Jon Moxley. Cardona hit Moxley’s Paradigm Shift DDT, but then swerved them by taking off the mask to reveal himself.

Cardona took Gage’s title belt and held it over his head to close out the segment. This came after Moxley brawled with Gage at last month’s GCW Draft Day.