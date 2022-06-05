NWA world’s champion Matt Cardona appeared at today’s GCW C.O.S. event in Atlantic City New Jersey and revealed to the fans in attendance that he will be out of action between 3-5 months due to his torn bicep.

As reported earlier in the week Cardona suffered the injury against Blake Christian at the GCW Downward Spiral show, but didn’t have a full timetable on how long he would be out. As of right now he is still scheduled to defend the NWA title against Nick Aldis at the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.

Stay tuned.