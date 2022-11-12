Top industry superstar Matt Cardona recently spoke with Comicbook.com to hype this evening’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, where Cardona will battle Trevor Murdoch and Tyrus in a triple-threat matchup for the NWA world’s heavyweight championship. Highlights from the interview, which includes Cardona discussing his goal to save the NWA, can be found below.

On his first matchup against Trevor Murdoch:

“Trevor showed a lot of guts in that last match [in February], and if you watch that match, he is covered in blood. He’s oozing blood. There was blood all over my beautiful white gear. He ruined my gear. But I gained a lot of respect for him because he didn’t quit. Now, I think he’s even more hungry after losing the title, regaining it. So, he’s not taking me lightly. You add Tyrus into the mix, who wants to become a world champion for the first time, and the odds are probably stacking against me the most. But I have to go in there and win. I never lost the championship. I had to relinquish it.”

Believes he can save the NWA with a victory:

“This is my opportunity to not only regain the championship, but save the NWA. I’ve said it the whole time I’ve been here. I’m not here as an outsider. I’m not here to take over. I’m here to save the NWA, to help the NWA out. The NWA, it needs some relevancy, and that’s where Matt Cardona comes in.”