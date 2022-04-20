NWA world’s champion Matt Cardona recently participated in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest and discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, like his thoughts on losing the Intercontinental title to the Miz one night after winning it at WrestleMania 32, and how he feels like he’s a better ambassador to the NWA brand than its former champion, Trevor Murdoch. Highlights are below.

Says he wasn’t mad after losing the I.C. title one night after winning it at Mania 32:

No [I was not annoyed when I lost the Intercontinental Title one day after winning it]. People ask me this all the time. I’m so glad I only had it one night because everyone talks about it, everyone remembers it. I wish that Hawkins [Brian Myers] and I lost the tag team titles the next night [after WrestleMania 35], because we were the champions for like what? Two-and-a-half months. We did f*cking nothing with them. I wish we would have lost them the next day. It would have been way more memorable.

On winning the NWA world’s title and how he could promote the brand better than the previous champion, Trevor Murdoch:

Okay, when I won this title from Trevor [Murdoch], it was like it was brand new. Not a scratch, not a dent on it. If you look at this up close, it’s all destroyed. I’ve had it for like two months because I’m bringing it everywhere. I’m actually defending it, I’m bringing it to conventions, signings, I’m bringing it everywhere I go. Trevor, great competitor, great guy. He doesn’t get booked unless it’s the NWA so like what’s the point of being the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion? You’re not active on social media, you’re not doing regular media, you’re not wrestling, you’re not promoting, you’re not promoting the brand. So whether you love me or hate me, I always have this title on me so… I mean that’s why I’m the champ.

