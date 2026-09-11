Matt Cardona and Brian Myers have a new opponent on the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #1001.

MAJOR is taking preorders for an officially licensed variant featuring Spider-Man in a wrestling ring with the company’s owners. The artwork also includes Michael Kanik.

The standard comic is listed at $24.99 with shipment planned for October. A separate CGC 9.8 edition costs $144.99 and is listed to ship in December. Both product pages advertise free shipping within the United States.

MAJOR credits William Sliney as the cover artist. The issue itself is written by Joe Kelly with pencils by Pepe Larraz.

The comic’s story follows the aftermath of issue #1000, with Spider-Man facing Ravage and Aunt May caught in the conflict. Cardona and Myers’ announced involvement is a variant-cover appearance.

The shipping months are preorder estimates, and the product listings note that publishers may change dates or artwork.

Sources: MAJOR’s standard comic listing; MAJOR’s CGC 9.8 listing; PWInsider’s September 9 announcement report.