Pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona recently spoke with Barstool Wrestling about his current run in IMPACT, the NWA, and on the independents, which included Cardona capturing the GCW heavyweight championship from deathmatch king Nick Gage. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his current run is his favorite in his career:

“I mean never say never but I’m having the time of my life right now, the time of my career. Before this, 2011, when I did the YouTube show back in the day, that was my favorite year of my career. But fuck this year is number one. By far I’m having the time of my life. Making some money and being my own boss. I love it.”

On the creative freedom he has being his own boss:

“Not only the creative freedom, but the freedom to just make my own schedule, do whatever I want to do. and it’s working. This wasn’t some master plan. Of course, I always want to bust my ass and be at the top. But I didn’t wake up on January 1 2021. Wednesday, [and decided] ‘okay, so like, in July I’ll do this deathmatch.’”

How he’s always ready to show up anywhere:

“The always ready. It’s not just a hashtag or gimmick. It’s the way I live my life and career. Some people not just in wrestling but in life, get handed opportunity after opportunity. I’m not one of them. I’m not complaining about that. They come few and far between. But when I get one, I better capitalize. I better make the most of it and that’s what the always ready is all about. It was last year at Hard To kill. I made my debut. [I] wasn’t scheduled to be on the show. The day before, someone from their talent relations texted me and said ‘hey, can you be at the Pay Per View tomorrow?’ I said ‘always ready.’ I literally had just shaved my entire body the night before and got a little confidence tan. But I was like, fuck, I say I’m always ready, [and] I better be. I better be fucking ready to go and I was. And I’ve been with impact, doing their shows ever since. I love impact. I love the opportunities that they give me. Now a year later on the anniversary of my debut going for the world title, it’s very special to me.”

