Pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona returned to NYWC last night and won the indie promotion’s world heavyweight championship.

Even more impressive is that the victory means Cardona currently holds six titles in the industry. Those are the NYWC championship, the AIW Intense championship, the AIW Absolute championship, the Internet championship, the IMPACT Digital Media championship, and most notable, the NWA world’s championship.

Cardona released his reactions of winning his latest gold belt on his social media channels. Check it out below.