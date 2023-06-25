Cody Rhodes previously told a story heading into WWE WrestleMania 39 regarding when he set up a meeting for Matt Cardona with someone in management ‘somewhere’.

Rhodes stated that at the meeting, Cardona noted he wouldn’t wear any Nightmare Family apparel or associate with Rhodes on-screen. Cardon spoke about this while chatting with Sam Roberts.

“There’s some truth to that (Cody Rhodes’ story about Cardona not wanting to be in the Nightmare Family). It’s a Cody story. I did not want to be a part of the Nightmare Family. That is true but I do have the jacket in my closet and if you wanna buy it, hit me up (he laughed). BookMattCardonagmail.com. I’m thinking about selling it. It says ‘Strong Island’ on the front. I’m not wearing that. But no, listen, I thought the AEW thing… See, that’s not true, that is untrue (Cardona turned the opportunity down while in the same room as Rhodes & management). That is not true. That’s a Cody story, it’s a Cody story. I’ll tell you this, the day I met Tony Khan, I pitched, ‘Hey, we should drop my figure on RingsideCollectibles.com. The first night, pre-order.’ It’s never been done.”

