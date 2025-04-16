Matt Cardona is “Alwayz Ready,” and so is his “hot wife,” Chelsea Green.

Unfortunately for the leader of the Secret Her-vice, she has nothing to get ready for this weekend. At least not officially!

Heading into the two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event this weekend, with back-to-back shows on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion is not booked.

“The Indy God” wants to know how that is even possible.

“I know not everybody can be on WrestleMania and I’m biased because she’s my hot wife,” Cardona began in a post on X. “But how is Chelsea Green not on a two-night WrestleMania?!”

