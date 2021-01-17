Former WWE and AEW star Matt Cardona is now in Impact Wrestling.

At Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, he did just that when faced Ace Austin in a singles match.

Cardona won by DQ when Madman Fulton interfered to save Austin. Cardona fought off Fulton and stood tall after hitting the Rough Ryder.

Fightful Select reports that while Cardona obviously appeared at this show and will work this week’s TV tapings, as of this writing, he does not have a full-time contract with the promotion.