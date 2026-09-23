Matt Cardona has pushed back against criticism of the settings used by independent wrestling promotions.

Cardona responded on X after a fan criticized footage from a match held in an unconventional location. He treated the surroundings as part of the range of experiences that comes with independent wrestling.

“I’ve wrestled in worse places. It’s independent wrestling. Aren’t you supposed to be an educated fan?”

The reply reflects Cardona’s long-running embrace of the independent circuit, where cards can take place in venues far removed from major television arenas.

Cardona did not criticize the wrestlers shown in the footage. His answer focused on the expectation that independent wrestling can look different from a nationally televised production.

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