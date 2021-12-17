During his interview with Fightful pro-wrestling star Matt Cardona spoke about the success of GCW, which included the promotion’s recent sell-out of the Hammerstein Ballroom. The former WWE U.S. champion later discusses whether or not GCW could run a large venue like the historic Madison Square Garden. Highlights are below.

Says that he helped sell-out Hammerstein Ballroom:

“Brett Lauderdale, you’re welcome. I’m not saying that I single-handedly sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom, but I am saying If I never came to GCW, they would not have even attempted to run the Hammerstein Ballroom. That’s what I’m saying.”

If he thinks GCW could run Madison Square Garden or Barclays:

“Baby steps. But I’m a big dreamer, big thinker—MSG? Barclays Center? Nassau Coliseum? I don’t know. The ECW Arena. They’ve never done the ECW Arena, have they? If they did, not when I was there. So it doesn’t count. I’ve never done the ECW Arena.”

His thoughts on Effy appearing in ROH:

“Because I’m involved. Really they want Effy involved, then I’ll tweet about Effy, and then maybe someone will be like, ‘Include Ring of Honor in that tweet,’ and I’ll be like, ‘No.’ Because I just tweet what I want. Because I’m the Internet Champion, two times, I beat Effy. Can we wrap this up?”