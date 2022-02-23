Matt Cardona did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Teaming with Brian Myers (the former Curt Hawkins) against Joey Janela and the returning Sean Waltman at Friday’s GCW Welcome to Heartbreak show:

“We’re coming to beat them up, get some buzz, and make some money,” Cardona says. “We have Chelsea Green by our side. We have new matching gear that is a throwback to our old indie gear. We’re not coming to L.A. to lose, even if it is X-Pac’s big return.”

His career right now:

“This is the greatest time of my life and the greatest time of my career,” Cardona says. “I’m so busy, working on the podcast, wrestling, and being in the gym. I love the grind, I love the hustle. And I loved WWE—and I could pitch ideas, but nine out of ten times, they wouldn’t happen. Now I can do whatever I want.”

Redefining how to become a star: