Matt Cardona is expected to soon be “#AllElite.”

Back in October, Matt Cardona noted he was “legit shocked” that he had yet to receive an offer from either WWE or AEW.

With Cardona working a program with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship heading into ROH Final Battle 2024 on December 20, which has included appearances on AEW programming, many have questioned the contractual status of “The Indy God.”

When AEW began selling Matt Cardona merchandise at Shop AEW, including a new t-shirt, the talk of Cardona’s AEW contract status grew.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the subject on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com when asked if Cardona is close to signing with AEW.

“I know he was offered a contract,” Meltzer stated. “I don’t know if he’s signed or anything. So yeah, I guess maybe close.”

ROH Final Battle 2024 featuring Matt Cardona challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship takes place on Friday, December 20, live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.