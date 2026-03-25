WWE fans have Nick Khan and Chelsea Green to thank for the return of Matt Cardona.

The former Zack Ryder appeared as a guest on the latest installment of Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast and explained how Green giving Khan his number got the ball rolling on his long awaited return to WWE.

“So I’m working for TNA but not technically like under contract,” Cardona said. “And TNA does the invasion of NXT, and they asked to have me. And I know I’m not under contract, but I’m like, I’m going to sneak in. Sure, I’ll do it.”

Cardona continued, “I do that, leads to a match. And Chelsea was doing, I guess, media for [Royal] Rumble in Saudi. And Nick Khan was there. She said to Nick something like, ‘Did you see my husband wrestle on NXT?’ Nick said something like, ‘I’ve always wanted to meet your husband, talk to your husband, give him my number.’ She gave me Nick Khan’s number, you know I’m texting immediately. And then Nick called me right there, said, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I want to come back.’ And the ball kind of got rolling from there.”

As far as goals for Cardona in WWE this time around, he’s setting his sights high.

“I mean, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to be the WWE champ,” he said. “That’s the title. I think you and I are alike. We didn’t just want to be wrestlers, we didn’t just want to be WWE Superstars — we wanted to be the WWE Champion. So, why not swing for it? That’s the goal ever since I was a little kid.”