This evening Game Changer Wrestling invades the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City to present their “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view, the promotion’s biggest event to date.

One of the competitors tonight will be top industry superstar and former GCW champion Matt Cardona, who battles GCW regular Joey Janela in an epic grudge match. Cardona took to Twitter earlier this morning to hype the event, and promises that history will be made.

I’ve been in Hammerstein for 10 minutes and I’ve already gotten goosebumps a few times. I just got them as I typed this. Tonight will be special. Tonight we make history. This is the dance.

Since his departure from WWE Cardona has done a great job at rebuilding his brand, and has competed/made appearances in AEW,GCW, ROH, and indies around the globe. Check out his tweet below.