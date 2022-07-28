Wrestling Shoot interview recently conducted an interview with former NWA world’s champion Matt Cardona, and how the former WWE superstar’s recovery is going after tearing his bicep back in May. Cardona states that he is nearly 100%, but doesn’t want to rush back until he feels ready. Highlights can be found below.

Says he is recovering but isn’t 100% yet:

“I will not get back in the ring unless I’m 100%. Right now, if there was something going down with Ric Flair’s last match and they said, ‘Hey Matt, the card got shuffled, we need you to wrestle Ric Flair.’ Alright, I’d boot those boots on. I’d put that baby oil on and wrestle, but I’m not risking it for anything less than that until I’m 100%. We’re getting there, I’m almost 100%, but I’m not there yet.”

Whether he was feeling bad for himself that the injury came right during his hot run:

“From the injury until I got the surgery. Once you get the surgery, it’s like, ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s heal. Let’s rehab. Let’s fucking do this.’ That week in between, knowing I would have to relinquish all of my titles that I had collected over the past year, knowing that I’m in the height of my career. Most people, when they leave WWE, they get on that elevator going down. I was going up, baby. Reinventing myself, having fun, creatively fulfilled, making the most money ever. I was just hitting it everywhere. It was great. Wrestling every weekend, doing the podcast, winning titles, making money, making towns. For that all to go away over this unsafe worker Blake Christian, it was a little disappointing. It was the uncertainty. How long is this going to take? The doctors say five to six months, I want to be back in three, but what’s it really going to be? Also, do I want to get this surgery? Can I wrestle and fight through this? There was an NWA pay-per-view named after me and now I can’t wrestle on it. There were a lot of things on my mind, but I talked to enough doctors, they all suggested the surgery. Once I got the surgery, no more feeling bad, just getting better.”

